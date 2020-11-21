Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 5.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.73. 15,804,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 9,790,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.02.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $2,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,808.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,209,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,570,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 345.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

