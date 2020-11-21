TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $44.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $956,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,492. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 66.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.