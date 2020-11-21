Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

