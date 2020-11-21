Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Read More: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.