Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 12,020 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 27,853% compared to the typical volume of 43 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDLI shares. ValuEngine cut PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. acquired 8,703 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,728,150.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Lee Bazaar sold 33,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $80,912.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 31.1% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,424,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,141 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 524,208 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in PDL BioPharma by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 842,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,639 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.45 on Friday. PDL BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

