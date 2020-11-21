Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.85% of Trane Technologies worth $1,411,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,488 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Trane Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Trane Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.88.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

