Travelzoo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,549 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,013% compared to the average volume of 229 call options.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.86 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

