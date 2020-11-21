Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

