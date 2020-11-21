UBS ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJCI) Trading Down 0.7%

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Shares of UBS ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJCI) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 21 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

