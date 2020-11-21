UBS ETRACS CMCI Food Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:FUD) Stock Price Down 12.8%

UBS ETRACS CMCI Food Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:FUD)’s share price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 6,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

