UBS ETRACS CMCI Food Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:FUD) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

UBS ETRACS CMCI Food Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:FUD)’s share price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 6,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 3,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS CMCI Food Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS CMCI Food Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit