UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 1,025” Price Target for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 561.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 609.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders purchased 10,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,977 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

