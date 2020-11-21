Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.12.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,663,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
