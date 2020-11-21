Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,663,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

