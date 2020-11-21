Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAA. Raymond James upped their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.39.

NYSE UAA opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,274,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

