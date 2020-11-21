uniQure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QURE)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,454 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical daily volume of 409 call options.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,945 shares of company stock worth $1,217,953 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in uniQure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QURE. BidaskClub raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $46.11 on Friday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit