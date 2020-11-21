uniQure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,454 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical daily volume of 409 call options.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,945 shares of company stock worth $1,217,953 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in uniQure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QURE. BidaskClub raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $46.11 on Friday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

