United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($6.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($26.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Airlines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,440 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

