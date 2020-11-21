United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $163.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

