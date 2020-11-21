Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
UEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.
UEIC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.