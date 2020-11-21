Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

UEIC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 54.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 54.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

