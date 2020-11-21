Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Unum Group by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 785,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

