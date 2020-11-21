Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.47.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ URBN opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,403 shares of company stock valued at $960,075. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.