UroGen Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,353 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,099% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.69. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 million. Analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $52,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 2,849 shares of company stock worth $61,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 459.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.