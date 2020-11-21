V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.26.

NYSE VFC opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in V.F. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in V.F. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

