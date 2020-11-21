VAALCO Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,357 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,740% compared to the average volume of 83 call options.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 273,485 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 61,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

