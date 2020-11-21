ValuEngine Downgrades Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MAGAA stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Magna-Lab has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 5.20.

Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter.

Magna-Lab Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and merge with an operating company. Previously, the company was engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of disposable medical devices to enhance the effectiveness of magnetic resonance imaging in detection and diagnosis of heart disease.

