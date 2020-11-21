VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Shares Up 0.9%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $44.02. 6,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 27,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 484.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57,625 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

