VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,971,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,896,000 after acquiring an additional 323,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,929.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,707,000 after acquiring an additional 383,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $199.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.75. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $202.89.

