Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,217,000 after buying an additional 834,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,797,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after purchasing an additional 410,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $55.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

