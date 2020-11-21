Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives $24.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

VREX stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.12 million, a PE ratio of -25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 359,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

