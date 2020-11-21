Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €125.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VAR1. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Varta AG (VAR1.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.50 ($128.82).

ETR VAR1 opened at €111.70 ($131.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €113.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. Varta AG has a 52-week low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a 52-week high of €138.70 ($163.18).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

