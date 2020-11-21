Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $34.98. Approximately 966,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 198,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

PCVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $4,203,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 221,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $11,245,777.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,295 shares of company stock valued at $28,969,579.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $350,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

