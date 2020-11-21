Veritone Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,640 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 711% compared to the average daily volume of 572 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Veritone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

