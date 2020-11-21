Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VERX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.89.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 million. Analysts expect that Vertex will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vertex in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the third quarter worth $263,000.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

