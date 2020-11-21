Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.59.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $215.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.35. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mirova grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

