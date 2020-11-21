VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) Trading Down 0.2%

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.04. 241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

