Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.00. 710,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 339,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000.

Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

