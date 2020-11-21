Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 178.13 ($2.33).

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) stock opened at GBX 123.18 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.44 ($2.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

