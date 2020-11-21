Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 178.13 ($2.33).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 123.18 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.37. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.44 ($2.10). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

