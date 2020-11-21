Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 178.13 ($2.33).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 123.18 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.37. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.44 ($2.10). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
