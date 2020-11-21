Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €152.14 ($178.99) on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €137.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

