Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €181.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €152.14 ($178.99) on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of €137.90 and a 200-day moving average of €137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.