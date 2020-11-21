Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €184.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €152.14 ($178.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €137.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

