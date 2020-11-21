Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €152.14 ($178.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €137.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

