Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €160.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €152.14 ($178.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €137.90 and a 200-day moving average of €137.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. Volkswagen AG has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

