Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €173.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Independent Research set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €167.33 ($196.86).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €152.14 ($178.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €137.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

