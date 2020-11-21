VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VSL opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Friday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 83.22 ($1.09). The firm has a market cap of $181.10 million and a P/E ratio of 19.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 181.39 and a current ratio of 181.92.

In related news, insider Richard Levy purchased 66,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £42,848.64 ($55,982.02).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

