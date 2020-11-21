Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) versus Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Critical Analysis

Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) and Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tefron and Wacoal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tefron 0 0 0 0 N/A Wacoal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tefron and Wacoal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tefron $155.38 million 0.08 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Wacoal $1.72 billion 0.73 $31.94 million N/A N/A

Wacoal has higher revenue and earnings than Tefron.

Volatility and Risk

Tefron has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wacoal has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tefron and Wacoal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tefron -0.43% -2.83% -0.74% Wacoal -0.51% -0.41% -0.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Tefron shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of Tefron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Wacoal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wacoal beats Tefron on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tefron Company Profile

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs. It also designs, manufactures, and sells nightwear, children's underwear, outerwear, sportswear, hosiery, and other apparel and textile goods, as well as provides various other services. In addition, the company engages in the restaurant businesses; cultural and service-related operations; construction of interiors for commercial premises; and production and sale of mannequins. It sells its apparel products on a wholesale basis to department stores, general merchandisers, and other general retailers, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

