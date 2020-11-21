Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $157.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock worth $196,681,112 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

