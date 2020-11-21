Warburg Research Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) a €50.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.60 ($61.88).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €60.20 ($70.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.12 and its 200 day moving average is €68.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

