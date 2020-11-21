Warburg Research Analysts Give JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) a €52.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JST has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

JST stock opened at €39.00 ($45.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.42. JOST Werke AG has a 52 week low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 52 week high of €39.60 ($46.59). The company has a market capitalization of $581.10 million and a PE ratio of 131.19.

About JOST Werke AG (JST.F)

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

