Warburg Research Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM)

Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.71 ($14.95).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) alerts:

PSM opened at €12.52 ($14.73) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €11.17 and a 200 day moving average of €10.51. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €14.33 ($16.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.