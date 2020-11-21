Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

NYSE HCC opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.13 million, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

