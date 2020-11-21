Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Mizuho

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

WVE opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $110,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

