Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.17.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

