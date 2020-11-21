Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
WB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.17.
NASDAQ:WB opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
